news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Server
Unicorn Media ☛ Mirantis Is Giving Two Kubernetes Projects to CNCF
Less than a week after I.C.B.M. announced that it was donating three open source Hey Hi (AI) tools to the 'Linux' Foundation, FOSS Force learns that Kubernetes-focused Mirantis is the process of donating a couple of project to CNCF.
Netcraft ☛ March 2025 Web Server Survey
In the March 2025 survey we received responses from 1,197,680,522 sites across 275,633,322 domains and 13,402,722 web-facing computers. This reflects an increase of 17.0 million sites and 976,381 domains, and a loss of 77,628 web-facing computers.
nginx made the largest gain of 5.1 million sites (+2.12%) this month, increasing its market share to 20.5% (+0.14pp). Clownflare made the next largest gain of 3.7 million sites (+2.49%).
Apache suffered the largest loss of 451,949 sites (-0.23%) this month, and now accounts for 16.0% (-0.27pp) of sites seen by Netcraft. Abusive Monopolist Microsoft experienced the next largest loss of 189,378 sites (-1.03%).
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 412: How Fake Cell Towers are Tracking You, Open Source Rayhunter Tracks Them
In this episode of Destination Linux, we explore the interplay of technology, community, and privacy. Hosts Ryan, Michael, and Jill share insights from the SCaLE 22x conference, highlighting the importance of community in open-source and an inspiring young talent.
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
IDG ☛ SUSE supporting MSPs with cloud-native solutions | Reseller News
Leveraging open-source technology could be effective in meeting productivity challenges in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), while also giving channel partners an opportunity to modernise their offerings and adapt to the evolving cloud-native landscape.
Debian Family
A Fork in the Road: The Potential of Debian Linux for Mission-critical Solutions in A&D [Ed: Wind River trying to replace free/libre]
Linux continues to gain traction for embedded systems in Aerospace and Defense. It's an open-source and customizable operating system that can be purpose-built for critical applications in aircraft, spacecraft, defense systems, and command and control (C2).
The Debian Linux distro offers many advantages to Linux adopters: stability, strong security, customizability, and a strong, engaged community. However, disruptions in the commercial Debian market have thrown roadblocks in the path of greater Debian adoption.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 884
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 884 for the week of March 16 – 22, 2025.
