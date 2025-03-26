GNU/Linux leftovers

In the March 2025 survey we received responses from 1,197,680,522 sites across 275,633,322 domains and 13,402,722 web-facing computers. This reflects an increase of 17.0 million sites and 976,381 domains, and a loss of 77,628 web-facing computers.

nginx made the largest gain of 5.1 million sites (+2.12%) this month, increasing its market share to 20.5% (+0.14pp). Clownflare made the next largest gain of 3.7 million sites (+2.49%).

Apache suffered the largest loss of 451,949 sites (-0.23%) this month, and now accounts for 16.0% (-0.27pp) of sites seen by Netcraft. Abusive Monopolist Microsoft experienced the next largest loss of 189,378 sites (-1.03%).