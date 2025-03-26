The program I wire up to this parameter can obtain SSH public key strings (the same lines of data we otherwise encounter in an AuthorizedKeyFile) from whichever source it wants to query. For instance, I could attempt to query an LDAP directory server over a network and fail over to a local (emergency?) list of keys stored in a database local to the server, thereby permitting a small group of administrators to actually login to the server.

Let’s look at a very simple example of AuthorizedKeysCommand to demonstrate the concept: [...]