Red Hat is Selling Buzzwords/Hype, IBM Impacted by Embargo, IBM is Also Laying Off Almost 10,000 Americans

The U.S. added six subsidiaries of Inspur Group, China's leading cloud computing and big data service provider, and dozens of other Chinese entities to its export restriction list on Tuesday.

The Inspur units were listed for contributing to the development of supercomputers for the Chinese military, the Commerce department said in a posting. Five of the subsidiaries are based in China and one in Taiwan. Inspur Group itself was placed on the list in 2023.

The Inspur units are among about 80 companies and institutes added to the export control list Tuesday. Over 50 are based in China. Others are in Taiwan, Iran, Pakistan, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.