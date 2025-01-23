LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0.2
-
LibreELEC ☛ LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0.2
LibreELEC 12.0.2 with Kodi (Omega) v21.2 has been released!
[...]
64-bit capable ARM SoC devices including Raspberry Pi 4/5 have been switched from ‘arm’ to ‘aarch64’ userspace. Manual update in LibreELEC settings will not list LibreELEC 12.0 releases on switched devices as there are no matching arm images (only aarch64). You can manually update by placing a LibreELEC 12 release file (.tar or .img.gz) in /storage/.update and rebooting.
If using Widevine to access DRM protected streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, etc. the Widevine CDN folder in /storage/.kodi/cdm on switched devices must be deleted before first use as the existing arm libraries do not work on aarch64 systems. On first use after deletion aarch64 Widevine libraries will be downloaded and installed.
If using Docker containers via LinuxServer.io add-ons the arch change should be handled automatically. If using containers installed from the console: arm containers must be removed before updating as they will not run on aarch64. After updating aarch64 (arm64) compatible versions of your containers can be (re)installed.
-
Linuxiac ☛ LibreELEC 12.0.2 Brings Big Changes for Raspberry Pi Users
Five months after its previous 12.0.1 release, LibreELEC, a purpose-built OS designed specifically for running Kodi, has launched its second update to the 12.x series, version 12.0.2, which brings Kodi 21.2, and integrated Linux kernel 6.6 for ARM devices.
A critical shift in this release involves transitioning 64-bit capable ARM SoCs—such as Raspberry Pi 4/5—from the arm to aarch64 userspace.
In light of this, if you rely on the manual update feature in LibreELEC settings, you might notice no new 12.0 releases listed for devices that have switched architectures because only the new aarch64 images are available.
Plagiarism: BetaNews Plagiarising Work in the Linux Space