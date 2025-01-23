LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0.2

LibreELEC 12.0.2 with Kodi (Omega) v21.2 has been released!

64-bit capable ARM SoC devices including Raspberry Pi 4/5 have been switched from ‘arm’ to ‘aarch64’ userspace. Manual update in LibreELEC settings will not list LibreELEC 12.0 releases on switched devices as there are no matching arm images (only aarch64). You can manually update by placing a LibreELEC 12 release file (.tar or .img.gz) in /storage/.update and rebooting.

If using Widevine to access DRM protected streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, etc. the Widevine CDN folder in /storage/.kodi/cdm on switched devices must be deleted before first use as the existing arm libraries do not work on aarch64 systems. On first use after deletion aarch64 Widevine libraries will be downloaded and installed.

If using Docker containers via LinuxServer.io add-ons the arch change should be handled automatically. If using containers installed from the console: arm containers must be removed before updating as they will not run on aarch64. After updating aarch64 (arm64) compatible versions of your containers can be (re)installed.