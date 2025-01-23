New LWN Articles About Linux and Vim

Attacks on the kernel can take many forms; one popular exploitation path is to find a way to overwrite some memory with attacker-supplied data. If the right memory can be targeted, one well-targeted stray write is all that is needed to take control of the system. Since the system's page tables regulate access to memory, they are an attractive target for this type of attack. This patch set from Kevin Brodsky is an attempt to protect page tables (and, eventually, other data structures) using the "memory protection keys" feature provided by a number of CPU architectures.

Memory protection keys are an additional access-permission mechanism that is layered on top of the permissions implemented in the page tables. Memory can be partitioned into a relatively small number (eight or 16, typically) of domains (or "keys"). A key, in the sense used here, is simply a small integer value that has a set of memory-access permissions associated with it. Each page has an assigned key that can be used to impose additional access restrictions. Memory that is nominally writable cannot be written if its key denies that access. The permissions associated with a key can be changed quickly and affect all pages marked with that key; as a result, large swaths of memory can be quickly made accessible or inaccessible at any time.

Changing the permissions associated with a key is an unprivileged operation. Memory protection keys, thus, cannot protect against attackers who are able to execute arbitrary code. They can, though, be useful to protect against unintended access. Critical data can be write-protected using a key, with that key's permissions being briefly changed only when that data must be written. An attacker attempting to overwrite the same data, perhaps through exploitation of a use-after-free vulnerability, will be blocked, making the system that much harder to compromise. Similarly, memory containing sensitive data (cryptographic keys, for example) can be assigned a key that, most of the time, allows no access at all, reducing the likelihood that this data will be leaked to an attacker.