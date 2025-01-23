FSF: Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting in IRC, FSF Staff at FOSDEM 2025, and More
-
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: FSD meeting recap 2025 01 17
Check out the important work our volunteers accomplished at last Friday's Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC meeting.
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Meet the FSF staff at FOSDEM 2025
Like every year, on February 1 and 2, 2025, thousands of developers and free software enthusiasts from all over the world will meet up at the annual FOSDEM conference. This year, the FSF will be well-represented and we hope to see you there!
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, January 24, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, January 24 from 12:00 to 15:00 EST (17:00 to 20:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.