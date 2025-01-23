posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 23, 2025



Quoting: Ignition is a Modern Startup Applications Utility for Linux - OMG! Ubuntu —

But while Ubuntu’s utility is adequate, it’s not as user-friendly as similar tools available elsewhere.

Sure, Startup Applications is equipped with the critical customisation fields a user will need to curate a set of software/services to start at login — SSH agent, VPN app, password manager, backup script, resolution tweaks, and so on — but it’s rather rote.

Take the way you add an app to start at login: Ubuntu’s Startup Applications makes you navigate using a file manager pop-up to the exact .desktop file or runtime needed. Fine for DEBs or AppImages, less obvious for apps in other formats.