Ventoy 1.1 Released with EweOS ISO Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 23, 2025



Ventoy, the popular multi-boot utility for creating bootable USB drives for ISO files, has just released a brand new version, 1.1.

The new version updates the latest Shim, effectively fixing the “verifying shim SBAT data failed” error. The update also resolves any associated Secure Boot issues, making the entire boot process more secure and straightforward.

On the OS side, Ventoy 1.1 expanded its support to the eweOS ISO, a musl-based, lightweight, general-purpose, rolling-release Linux distro.

Continuing with the bug fixes, the developers tackled the boot issue affecting SystemRescue 11.02+, so you can rest assured that your rescue and recovery environment will be ready whenever needed. A few minor bugs have also been polished up, rounding out the overall user experience.