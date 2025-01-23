posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 23, 2025



GhostBSD Has Scheduled an Online Conference Focused on Desktop BSD

GhostBSD, a desktop operating system based on FreeBSD, announced late last week that it’ll be hosting GhostBSDCon 2025, an all new online conference focused on desktop BSD. The event will be held on March 29 on the Berkeley Forest FreeBSD Lodge website.

According to Michael Larabel at Phoronix who broke the news, the event will be focused on developing, deploying, and using desktop systems based on any of the BSDs and not specifically on GhostBSD, although I’m sure there won’t be a shortage of presentations focusing on the operating system of the event’s host.

At this early stage of the game, there’s really not much to know about this event other than the fact that a call for papers opened on January 14 and closes on February 21. The event’s Planning Committee will finalize the speaker selection by February 28, and the final schedule will be published on March 7. FOSS Force will publish a link to the schedule as soon as it’s available to us.