Best Free and Open Source Software

17 Best Free and Open Source Linux TUI File Explorers - LinuxLinks
A terminal UI based (TUI) file explorer is software which lets you explore the file system offering the ability to quickly navigate through directories and peek at files. View code files with syntax highlighting, format JSON files, render images, convert data files to navigable datatables, and more. This type of software offers different functionality to that provided by a file manager.
A file explorer aims to boost terminal productivity by offering a flexible, interactive orchestrator for the range of command-line utilities that work with the file system.
Note, a file explorer is not designed to replace standard shell commands, or file managers.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Zutty - high-end terminal emulator for low-end systems - LinuxLinks
Zutty is a terminal emulator for the X Window System, functionally similar to several other X terminal emulators such as xterm, rxvt and countless others. It is also similar to other, much more modern, GPU-accelerated terminal emulators such as Alacritty and Kitty. W
What really sets Zutty apart is its radically simple, yet extremely efficient rendering implementation, coupled with a sufficiently complete feature set to make it useful for a wide range of users. Zutty offers high throughput with low latency, and strives to conform to relevant (published or de-facto) standards.
This is free and open source software.
Barrier - software KVM - LinuxLinks
Barrier is software that mimics the functionality of a KVM switch, which historically would allow you to use a single keyboard and mouse to control multiple computers by physically turning a dial on the box to switch the machine you’re controlling at any given moment.
Barrier does this in software, allowing you to tell it which machine to control by moving your mouse to the edge of the screen, or by using a keypress to switch focus to a different system.
Barrier needs to be installed on all machines that will share keyboard and mouse.
This is free and open source software.
OxiCalc - simple calculator - LinuxLinks
OxiCalc is a small, simple calculator
It uses GTK4.
This is free and open source software.
rio - hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator - LinuxLinks
rio is a hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator powered by WebGPU.
It’s built to run everywhere, as a native desktop applications by Rust or even in the browser powered by WebAssembly.
This is free and open source software.
SourceGit - Git GUI client - LinuxLinks
SourceGit is a lightweight Git desktop client.
This is free and open source software.