Red Hat is Promoting LLM Slop (Unethical), Fiscal Bubbles, and Sponsored (Bribed) Press
YouTube ☛ Fine Tuning Large Language Models with InstructLab [Ed: IBM/Red Hat Red Hat Official ☛ pushing buzzwords and LLM slop]
The AI-ification of business models [Ed: The "senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Red Hat" is pushing buzzwords instead of anything real of meaningful]
Andrew Brown is senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Red Hat
ZDNet ☛ Red Hat bets big on AI with its Neural Magic acquisition [Ed: IBM-sponsored publisher and writer, making a pact with hype and bubbles]
Red Hat ☛ Install RHEL packages in container images using Shipwright
Most container-based development starts with a base image on top of which developers can layer any additional libraries, binaries, and files needed to run an application. The Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI) is a collection of OCI-compliant, freely redistributable, container-based images. These images are designed to be a foundation for cloud-native and web application use cases, maintained and updated regularly by Red Hat.
Red Hat Simplifies Running Monolithic Apps on Kubernetes Clusters [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored site repeats what Red Hat pays it to say]
Red Hat this week made generally available a Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization Engine (OVE) platform that IT teams can use at a lower cost to deploy monolithic applications designed for virtual machines on a Kubernetes cluster.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Unveils Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Engine
While containerization may have shifted how virtual machines are used for certain applications, VMs remain a critical tool in IT infrastructure. However, with the virtualization market experiencing significant changes in recent years, many organizations face uncertainty and rising costs when it comes to managing their virtualization infrastructure.