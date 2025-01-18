posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 18, 2025



Quoting: Dragora - independent Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Dragora is an independent Linux distribution, designed from scratch to provide a system composed only by free software: you have the freedom to run, copy, distribute, study, change and improve all applications installed on your computer.

Based on the concepts of simplicity and elegance, it offers a user-friendly Unix-like environment with emphasis on stability and security for long-term durability.