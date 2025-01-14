A sad day for the Firebird Project

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 14, 2025



Helen Borrie, a key figure in the Firebird relational database project and a longtime contributor at IBPhoenix, passed away on January 2, 2025. Her contributions were essential to Firebird’s creation and its development over the past 25 years.

Helen’s dedication to the project was unwavering. She played a critical role in establishing the Firebird Foundation and managed its operations as the Foundation’s Secretary. Her work ensured that the project had the structure and support needed to grow and succeed. She often worked behind the scenes, making sure things ran smoothly and that the community had the resources it needed.

She was also the author of The Firebird Book, a comprehensive guide that became an invaluable resource for users and developers. Helen’s writing made Firebird accessible to many, helping them understand and use the database effectively. She was always ready to assist others, sharing her knowledge generously within the user community.

Helen’s quiet leadership and dedication left a lasting impact on Firebird and its users. Her efforts helped build not just a powerful database but also a strong, collaborative community. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and benefited from her work.