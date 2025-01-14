posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 14, 2025



Quoting: Niri 25.1 Debuts with Revamped Release Numbering —

Two months after its previous release, Niri, the scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, rolls out a new version, jumping from 0.1 all the way to 25.01. And if you’re wondering what’s going on, the answer is simple – Niri is shifting from ZeroVer to a new year-and-month versioning approach.

In other words, “25.01” reflects the fact that this release was tagged in January 2025. Hotfix releases will tack on a third component, so expect something like “25.01.1” if there is ever a quick fix to the current release. Now, to the novelties—there are plenty to explore.