Best Free and Open Source Software

Two of the most popular control panels are Plesk and cPanel. These are web-based graphical control panels that allow you to easily and intuitively administer websites, DNS, e-mail accounts, SSL certificates and databases. However, they are both proprietary software. Hosting providers will charge a monthly fee for these control panels to be installed on a server. Fortunately, there is a wide range of open source software available to download at no cost that offers a real alternative to these proprietary solutions.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 11 high quality web hosting control panels tools that let users take full control of a web hosting account. The ratings chart below captures our recommendations.