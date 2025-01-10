Linux Distributions Mostly Ubuntu or Debian Based

Elive is a Debian-based distribution featuring the Enlightenment window manager.

With Elive, computers up to 15 years old can be transformed to high-performance machines with a stunning interface fully customizable

Elive “It comes with a comprehensive suite of applications, catering to both professional and leisure needs. offers everything from a complete office suite, tools, games, and multimedia. It includes professional video editors, graphic design software, media center, and even the ability to recover files from reformatted disks”.