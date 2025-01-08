posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2025



Quoting: rlxOS - independent, safely mutable and privacy oriented Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

rlxOS is a Linux distribution that’s built from scratch to offer better control over the core and working.

It’s billed as secure as it lets you make atomic changes while maintaining safety and stability. It’s lightweight and resource efficient without compromising the user experience or functionality. Atomic updates guaranteed a complete, reliable transition from one system state to another, minimizing the chances of failed updates or system corruption.

Extensions are collections of components combined to serve a specific purpose. Users can commit changes in the form of extensions without having to worry about dependencies and version mismatches.