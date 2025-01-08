posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2025



Quoting: Lenovo Legion Go S: The First Official Third-Party Handheld Powered by SteamOS —

Lenovo has raised the bar for portable PC gaming by unveiling its brand-new Legion Go S offering. Announced as the first officially licensed third-party handheld to ship with Valve’s SteamOS right out of the box, the Legion Go S promises console-level performance in a sleek, user-friendly design.

For the unfamiliar, SteamOS is a specialized Linux-based (Arch) operating system that Valve created to optimize and streamline PC gaming while preserving a desktop computer’s essential flexibility. Now, back to the topic.

It is no secret that Valve’s development team has been working tirelessly to ensure SteamOS is finely tuned for handheld gaming. Until now, these efforts have benefited mostly Steam Deck, but the software has now been adapted to fully support the Lenovo Legion Go S.