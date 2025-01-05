today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Uğur Erdem Seyfi ☛ I've been a guest on Brodie Robertson's Podcast
We talked about how I came up with the Linux Asceticism essay, my Linux journey and workflow, “Software Minimalism,” and the idea of stupid light software. We also covered the difference between essential and accidental complexity, creating personal blogs, my experience with NixOS, and some of the other essays I’ve written.
Kernel Space
Network World ☛ Linux filesystems: Ext4, Btrfs, XFS, ZFS and more
Linux supports quite a few filesystem types. Your choice of which filesystem to use can play an important role in optimizing performance, reliability and data integrity. Among the more popular filesystems are Ext4, Btrfs, XFS and ZFS. Each is widely used and offers some unique features and benefits. Metadata handling, journaling, and data integrity mechanisms are central factors in determining their suitability for various workloads.
Games
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Awesome Games Done Quick Humble Bundle is a good deal not to be missed
Another great deal here for you with the Speedrunning with Awesome Games Done Quick Humble Bundle. Some good compatibility across Linux desktop and Steam Deck.
Desktop Environments/WMs
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Reworking and porting my KRunner plugins
Reworking and porting my KRunner plugins
Writing KRunner plugins was my first real developer experience with KDE. I started out right after graduating from school in 2019. Since then, I continued to maintain my plugins and correct some of the code-crimes that have been committed. This continued adding some features, removing too obscure features, getting user feedback and also making sure the plugins are easy to install without too much developer knowlege being needed. By maintaining the KRunner framework, I also deprecated lots of API and provided cleaner alternatives as part of the efforts for KDE Frameworks 6. Those changes had to be applied to all the plugins. I also contributed to other developer's plugins that I found useful.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Debian Family
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Montreal's Debian & Stuff - December 2024
Our Debian User Group met on December 22nd for our last meeting of 2024. I wasn't sure at first it was a good idea, but many people showed up and it was great!
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Chad Whitacre ☛ Leadership and Power in Open Source
tl;dr Open Source offers a check on power, yet some ways of wielding power are still better than others.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Ruben Schade ☛ Mozilla’s Orbit service
As a reminder, genAI tools don’t summarise, they shorten. If you don’t understand the difference, you’ve probably been spending too much time talking with ELIZA, or autocomplete on your phone, or that stochastic parrot your neighbour bought who keeps flying in and leaving feathers everywhere because you left your window open for fresh air and haven’t got around to installing one of those flyscreens yet. Parrot screens?
