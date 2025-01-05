today's leftovers

Reworking and porting my KRunner plugins

Writing KRunner plugins was my first real developer experience with KDE. I started out right after graduating from school in 2019. Since then, I continued to maintain my plugins and correct some of the code-crimes that have been committed. This continued adding some features, removing too obscure features, getting user feedback and also making sure the plugins are easy to install without too much developer knowlege being needed. By maintaining the KRunner framework, I also deprecated lots of API and provided cleaner alternatives as part of the efforts for KDE Frameworks 6. Those changes had to be applied to all the plugins. I also contributed to other developer’s plugins that I found useful.