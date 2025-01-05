This Week in GNOME #181 Happy New Year!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2025,

updated Jan 05, 2025



Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 27 to January 03.

Mutter can now be built without fonts rendering support allowing to get rid of Pango/Harfbuzz/Fribidi dependencies. When combined with the previously added options to disable X11/Xwayland, we should soon be able to drop Cairo as a dependency in this build configuration. This change has 0 impact on GNOME Shell extensions as GNOME Shell cannot be built without fonts rendering support. Compositors built using libmutter, might need to include clutter/clutter-pango.h header where they use any of the fonts rendering APIs.

Over the holidays I have significantly improved the recording feature of Shortwave: [...]

