GNU Mailutils Version 3.18
Version 3.18 of GNU Mailutils is available for download.
A short summary of changes follows.
New debugging shortcut: all
Using all in mailutils debug level specification enables all debugging categories. Syntactically, all can be used wherever an actual category name is allowed, thus, e.g., all.!=prot enables all levels except prot in all debugging categories.
mail: fix and document interaction between mailutils configuration files and mail command files.
In particular, mail variables that correspond to some mailutils configuration settings, now correctly reflect their value.
Bugfixes
- Minor fix in handling of the EHLO command in smtp client.
- Improve docs.
- Minor fix in mhn and related tests.
- mail utility: use the mailer configuration capability.