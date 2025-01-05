Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Phoronix in Past Years: X is Dead. Phoronix Days Ago: Oh, Never Mind.
Weeks ago he was talking down X.org/X11
More Bot-Generated Fake 'Articles' About the "Linux"
From one of the "prime suspects" (or serial sloppers)
Gemini Links 04/01/2025: Geminispace Contributions and Security Theatre
Links for the day
New
Today's "Latest Technology News" is Marketing SPAM Authored by a Bot
they no longer bother to write the text
Sometimes Less Publicity is Better (Than Bad Publicity)
Photo ops (especially with random people you do not know) are a liability, not a trophy
[Meme] Swallow Microsoft GitHub
We need to abandon (or turn down the volume on) that annoying preaching of Microsoft GitHub fans
What Would Dennis Ritchie Say About the "Memory-Safe" Hype (or Cargo Cult)?
The languages are sometimes being blamed for shoddy coding practices
Links 04/01/2025: Glastonbury Misinformation, Arrestgate in South Korea
Links for the day
Gemini Links 04/01/2025: Snow and Attacks
Links for the day
Links 04/01/2025: Social Control Media Deemed Very Unhealthy, Nick Clegg Leaves Zuckerberg's Influence Operations
Links for the day
Free Software Foundation (FSF) Almost 85% Funded
Probably 85% by Sunday or Monday
Links 04/01/2025: Demolition of IBM Building (Its Birthplace), Microsoft Layoffs, Microsoft Vice President Quits
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Friday, January 03, 2025
IRC logs for Friday, January 03, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
