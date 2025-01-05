today's howtos
Taavi Väänänen: Automatically updating reverse DNS entries for my Hetzner servers
Some parts of my infrastructure run on Hetzner dedicated servers. Hetzner's management console has an interface to update reverse DNS entries, and I wanted to automate that. Unfortunately there's no option to just delegate the zones to my own authoritative DNS servers. So I did the next best thing, which is updating the Hetzner-managed records with data from my own authoritative DNS servers.
dwaves.de ☛ run LLM Hey Hi (AI) locally without internet access
Ruben Schade ☛ yt-dlp: “Requested range not satisfiable”
I was resuming the downloading of a video from a site using yt-dlp, like a gentleman, when I got this message: [...]
TechRepublic ☛ How to Disable IPv6 on Linux
If network troubleshooting leads you to believe there's an issue with IPv6, you may need to shut down that protocol on your GNU/Linux machines.
TechRepublic ☛ How To Use SCP (Secure Copy) With SSH Key Authentication
Here's how to use the secure copy command, in conjunction with ssh key authentication, for an even more secure means of copying files to your remote GNU/Linux servers.
TechRepublic ☛ How To Set, Change, and Recover Your MySQL Root Password
If you never set, forgot, or change your MySQL password, you're in luck. This article walks you through these steps, so you'll never be at a loss for that database root user password.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ KDE Connect: How To Integrate Kubuntu Laptop and Android Phone
This tutorial will help you take benefits from KDE Connect one of Kubuntu built-in applications that can connect to your Android phone. It is useful to send files from phone to laptop and vice versa, and it is very quick thanks to it uses wifi connection rather than bluetooth, as well as a lot of other features. We use Kubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" the latest OS version of this year to give you the greatest experience.