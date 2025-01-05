Debian: Bits from the DPL and building debian-installer

Dear Debian community,

this is bits from DPL for December.

Happy New Year 2025! Wishing everyone health, productivity, and a successful Debian release later in this year.

Strict ownership of packages

I'm glad my last bits sparked discussions about barriers between packages and contributors, summarized temporarily in some post on the debian-devel list. As one participant aptly put it, we need a way to visibly say, "I'll do the job until someone else steps up". Based on my experience with the Bug of the Day initiative, simplifying the process for engaging with packages would significantly help.