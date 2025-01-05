today's howtos
Rachel ☛ Web page annoyances that I don't inflict on you here
I've been thinking about things that annoy me about other web pages. Safari recently gained the ability to "hide distracting items" and I've been having great fun telling various idiot web "designers" to stuff it. Reclaiming a simple experience free of wibbly wobbly stuff has been great.
In doing this, I figured maybe I should tell people about the things I don't do here, so they realize how much they are "missing out" on.
Robin Rendle ☛ Design artifacts
Design artifacts are important. Think journey maps, personas, wireframes, user research, written documents, charts, graphs, and everything else. These days they’re often stashed away in Google Docs or Figjam and in my career I’ve used all of these tools to help me understand how folks navigate complex software.
But I’ve also seen these design artifacts produced in a way that is bad for designers and even worse for the field itself.
Nathan Knowler ☛ Polyfilling hidden until-found
I recently wrote an article for 12 Days of Web on CSS content-visibility. Something I wanted to highlight in writing that article is that while the new HTML feature hidden=until-found uses content-visibility: hidden underneath, it works a little differently than how that property works on its own.
Load Balancing between two ISPs with TP-Link ER605
In this post, we will walk you through the procedure to configure two ISPs i.e. Airtel Extreme and TATA Play Fiber in load balancing configuration with tp-link ER605 router for high availability of internet at home/small business.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neo4j on Fedora 41
Neo4j is a leading graph database management system prized for its ability to handle connected data efficiently. When paired with Fedora 41, it becomes a powerful solution for developers who need a stable, high-performing environment for working with graph data.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kubernetes on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kubernetes on CentOS Stream 10. Kubernetes has become the de facto standard for container orchestration, enabling organizations to deploy, scale, and manage containerized applications efficiently. CentOS Stream 10, known for its stability and cutting-edge features, provides an excellent foundation for running Kubernetes clusters.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Caddy on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Caddy on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. Caddy is a lightweight, high-performance web server written in Go. It stands out from traditional web servers like Apache and Nginx due to its user-friendly configuration and automatic HTTPS capabilities. >
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zeek Network Security on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zeek Network Security on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. Zeek, formerly known as Bro, is a powerful open-source network security monitoring tool that provides real-time traffic analysis and protocol detection.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VirtualBox on Fedora 41
Virtualization has become an essential tool for developers, IT professionals, and tech enthusiasts alike. Among the various virtualization solutions available, VirtualBox stands out as a powerful and user-friendly option.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install VirtualBox 7.1 on GNU/Linux Mint 22
Want to run virtual machines on GNU/Linux Mint 22? Learn how to install VirtualBox 7.1 with our step-by-step guide, and start creating VMs with ease today.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Install Flatpaks on Ubuntu and Why You Should
Want to make sure you have access to all the software available to you on your Ubuntu system? Enabling Flatpaks can open up new worlds, so let's look at setting them up on your desktop!
[...]
As you can see, Flatpak recommends rebooting your system. You can reboot now, or, if you like, you can finish the rest of the setup and then restart. Either way, everything should be fully functional.
We’re already almost done! You can now run Flatpak applications on your Ubuntu system. But first, we’ll need to find some Flatpak software to install. Let’s install GNOME Software to give you a nice graphical interface for finding and managing Flatpaks.
Installing GNOME Software on Ubuntu
GNOME Software is the default software center for systems using the GNOME desktop environment (which is the default desktop environment on Ubuntu). It was removed in recent versions of Ubuntu in favor of their own Snap App Center. We’re going to re-install GNOME Software and its Flatpak support plugin so you can browse, install, and remove Flatpak apps on your desktop without any need for the terminal.
