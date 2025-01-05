I've been thinking about things that annoy me about other web pages. Safari recently gained the ability to "hide distracting items" and I've been having great fun telling various idiot web "designers" to stuff it. Reclaiming a simple experience free of wibbly wobbly stuff has been great.

In doing this, I figured maybe I should tell people about the things I don't do here, so they realize how much they are "missing out" on.