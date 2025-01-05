Intel Razer Lake, Nova Lake, and Wildcat Lake CPU PCI IDs added to Linux
Linux Kernel patches list seven new PCI IDs associated with upcoming CPUs from Intel.
Intel's next-gen "Nova Lake" and "Razer Lake" architectures surface online on Linux's kernel, revealing Team Blue's future ambitions for the CPU markets.
While Intel's modern-day CPU lineups, such as the Arrow Lake-S, haven't managed to witness decent industry sales traction, it won't be wrong to say that the firm looks committed to the future here. Next-gen Nova Lake and Razer Lake PCI IDs appear on Linux (via @GawroskiT), not only validating the naming scheme but also confirming particular lineups, such as the Nova Lake-H (NVL-H) and Nova Lake-S (NVL-S).