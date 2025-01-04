Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Red Hat (container-tools:rhel8) and SUSE (liboqs, oqs-provider and python-Jinja2).
-
SANS ☛ Goodware Hash Sets, (Thu, Jan 2nd)
-
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft issues urgent dev warning to update .NET installer link [Ed: Very bad design from Microsoft, as the dependency ought not even exist]
Microsoft is forcing .NET developers to quickly update their apps and developer pipelines so they do not use 'azureedge.net' domains to install .NET components, as the domain will soon be unavailable due to the bankruptcy and imminent shutdown of CDN provider Edgio.
Specifically, the domains "dotnetcli.azureedge.net" and "dotnetbuilds.azureedge.net" will be taken offline in the next few months, which could break the functionality of projects relying on the domains.
-
BoingBoing ☛ ShredOS is an entire OS just for destroying data
Want to utterly wipe a drive? ShredOS will do it for you. Install it to a USB stick, boot from said stick, and let it annihilate all those ones and zeroes.