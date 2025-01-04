Security leftovers

Microsoft is forcing .NET developers to quickly update their apps and developer pipelines so they do not use 'azureedge.net' domains to install .NET components, as the domain will soon be unavailable due to the bankruptcy and imminent shutdown of CDN provider Edgio.

Specifically, the domains "dotnetcli.azureedge.net" and "dotnetbuilds.azureedge.net" will be taken offline in the next few months, which could break the functionality of projects relying on the domains.