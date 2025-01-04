Applications and HowTos
Applications
Medevel ☛ Ultimate Media Downloader for Linux: The All-in-One Tool for Downloading Videos and Audio from 1300+ Sites
Discover Ultimate Media Downloader for Linux—a powerful, feature-packed tool for downloading videos and audio from 1300+ websites. Perfect for GNU/Linux users who want seamless media downloads!
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.01: 2 New Free Books, Homelab Dashboards, Plan 9 and More
New year, new stuff :)
Medevel ☛ Frappe Mail Server is Here: A Promising Start for Open-source, But There's a Catch
The email world just got a fresh contender with the release of Frappe Mail Server, a brand-new open-source email platform built on the Frappe Framework.
Make Tech Easier ☛ Make The Terminal More Enjoyable with These Linux Terminal Tools
I love working with the command line. Not only does it help me complete tasks quickly and efficiently, but it also provides access to several tools that have genuinely transformed my experience. These tools have made me more productive, more efficient, and, dare I say, even more excited to work in the terminal. Let’s dive into some of my favorite command-line tools.
Instructionals/Technical
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install NetBeans IDE 24 in Ubuntu / Debian
This tutorial shows how to install the most recent Apache NetBeans IDE v24 in Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 24.10, and Debian 12 Bookworm, and their based systems, such as Linux Mint 22/21.
Adam Young: Building the Linux Kernel on one machine, deploying on another
Software Development flow is an elusive beast, easily frightened away. The easiest way to lose the flow is to have a long development cycle. Building the entire Linux Kernel takes time. If you are developing a single driver that can be built as a stand alone module, you do not want to have to rebuild the entire Kernel each time you make a change to that module. If that module crashes the machine when it runs into an error, you do not want to have to wait for that machine to reboot before digging in to the debugging process.
These two guidelines lead to a pattern of building on one machine and deploying on another. Here is one way to go about this process.
