Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Web

Most strings today in software are Unicode strings. It means that you can include mathematical symbols, emojis and so forth. There are many different versions of the letter ‘M’, for example: the Roman letter M (U+004D) is semantically different from the Roman numeral Ⅿ (U+216F) while they both often have the same visual representation. John Cook has an interesting post on Unicode Stegonography: you can possibly use this ambiguity to hide messages in plain view. E.g., if you need to warn someone that you are in danger, you could send a text with the Roman numeral M. Normal people reading the text would not notice the difference.