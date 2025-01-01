posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 01, 2025



Quoting: 10 Cool Changes Ubuntu Received in 2024 - OMG! Ubuntu —

And there was a fair bit: we got a noble new long-term support release in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, plus an opulent follow up in the form of Ubuntu 24.10, Canonical focused on ensuring Ubuntu stays the forefront of next-gen tech, and even snaps started to suck less! ;)

For a round up of 10 cool things Ubuntu got, did, or committed to in 2024—listed in no particular order, lest anyone question my priorities— read on!