2024: Year in Review

All of this was made possible with the continued support of our community and users. Together we can build a stronger, more resilient future for digital rights. 

LinuxGizmos.com

01Studio CanMV K230 Python Powered AI Development Board with RISC V Edge Computing

The distributor Youyeetoo recently highlighted the 01Studio CanMV K230 AI development board, built on Canaan’s K230 chip. This board includes features such as neural network acceleration, flexible camera interfaces, 4K video support, and onboard Wi-Fi connectivity.

MNT Reform Next Laptop Features Modular Design and Open Hardware

The MNT Reform Next, recently featured on CrowdSupply, builds on the Classic MNT Reform with a 12.5″ open hardware laptop designed for modularity, customizability, and repairability, offering full access to hardware sources for user modification and maintenance.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 29th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback. I also want to wish you all a Happy New Year and an amazing 2025!

Amarok 3.2 “Punkadiddle” Music Player Officially Released, Now Ported to Qt 6

Coming almost five months after Amarok 3.1, the Amarok 3.2 release introduces initial porting to the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 technologies. This means that the application can now be compiled from sources against these technologies if integrators want to offer their users a more modern interface.

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 31, 2024

One of the much requested feature for Kdenlive was a modern background removal tool

 
Ghostty 1.0 is out

 
The laptop ships with Debian GNU/Linux and comes with comprehensive documentation


  
 


 
Do you shake your head whenever you see someone extoll the virtues of a tiling window manager

 
Arch-based German distro Bluestar Linux is back with multiple package updates on top of a new kernel

 
By now, you've probably heard that Google plans to migrate Chromebooks to Android

 
If you're looking for a Linux distribution with a user-friendly desktop that's also very highly customizable

 
The Orion O6 is compatible with Debian and Ubuntu Linux distributions and supports full UEFI via EDKII

 
If you want to keep your machine running smoothly and feeling familiar, check out these Linux distros

 
OpenMandriva is a sensible operating system that's not based on the top four most popular Linux distros, but just as easy to use

 
Loupe (aka Image Viewer) is GNOME’s modern successor to the venerable Eye of GNOME has picked up its first batch of image editing features

 
new EasyOS release/s

 
The 220th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 29th, 2024.

 
More evidence shows Samsung could finally adopt this ancient Android Nougat feature

 
Chimera Linux enters beta! It's a non-GNU, rolling release, systemd-free distro that embraces FreeBSD's essence and the KISS philosophy

 
Today, the Amarok development team released Amarok 3.2, the latest stable version of this open-source music player app featuring new features and other changes.

 
Arch Linux has built up a fanbase of dedicated Linux users who use it as their main distro

 
Endeavor OS is a beautiful desktop operating system, and anyone who wants to get a (an easier) taste of Arch Linux, this is a great option

 
When I’m asked to recommend a Linux distribution for beginners, I always suggest Ubuntu

 
PakOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution which aims to be frugal with system resources

 
Mutt is a text-based email client known for speed and customization, with support for features like PGP and message threading.

 
"It's been another week, but I'm happy to report that clearly most people actually seem to have been enjoying the holidays, because rc5 is tiny"

 
New update available

 
Nothing phones finally get this must-have Android search feature

 
Linux hardware vendor System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of the company’s Pangolin Linux-powered laptop with upgraded components.

 
Are you confused between Ubuntu’s LTS and non-LTS versions and don’t know which one you should download

 
GIMP image editor announced the second release candidate for the next major 3.0 release a day ago on Friday

 
When buying it, I knew it would not be a good fit for Debian, as this type of laptop is aimed at gaming, and the support under Linux is rather bad

 
Tiling window managers have the potential to enhance your productivity, after you spend a little time setting one up anyway. Let's look at how they work and what you need to get started

 
Looking for the best Linux distro of 2024?

 
Overall, it sports the same changes as the latest Slackware refresh

 
The following is a summary of the main features added to darktable 5.0

 
