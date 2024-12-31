Best Free and Open Source Software
Microsoft Disk Cleanup is a computer maintenance utility included in Microsoft Windows designed to free up disk space.
Disk Cleanup is built into Windows and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
SrTemplate - string template system
Mr. strings template (SrTemplate) is a library that allows you to render just text templates.
The library also provides default functions for certain basic operations, from mathematics to text handling, which are only available by activating certain features.
This is free and open source software.
zpotify - CLI for controlling Spotify playback
zpotify is a CLI for controlling Spotify playback and much more.
This is free and open source software.
You need a Spotify premium account.