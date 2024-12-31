posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 31, 2024



Quoting: 6 reasons why Google should switch Chromebooks from Android to Linux | ZDNET —

Chrome OS was a novelty when it first arrived on the scene. Most pundits claimed it was nothing more than a browser, and it took Google plenty of time to prove them wrong. At this point, Chrome OS is much more than a browser, but it still seems slightly limited, and removing those limitations can take a bit of know-how.

Google understands this and hopes to simplify life for everyone involved -- including itself -- by migrating to Android as the operating system for Chromebooks.

It makes sense. After all, why develop and maintain two operating systems when one will suffice?

I would posit, however, that moving to Android is a lateral move, and although the move will appease Google, it'll only marginally improve the Chromebook experience.