Bluestar Linux is back with update 6.12.7: Firefox 133, LibreOffice 24, the 6.12 kernel, and more

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 31, 2024



German distro Bluestar Linux is back with a new refresh, and, in addition to the 6.12.7 kernel version, it comes with a long list of updated packages. The delivery remains unchanged, so those interested can get the Desktop, Deskpro, and Developer versions. Additionally, Bluestar persists in its mission to make Arch widely accessible, primarily enabling deployment as a live distro with persistent storage support. However, those interested in running it off a mechanical drive or SSD can do so as well.

The full release name is bslx-6.12.7-1-2024.12.28-x86_64. Without further ado, here are some of the updated packages.