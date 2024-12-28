A year or so ago I mentioned that I'd set up WireGuard on an Android and an iOS device in a straightforward VPN configuration. What I didn't mention in that entry is that the other end of the VPN was not on a Linux machine, but on one of our OpenBSD VPN servers. At the time it was running whatever was the then-current OpenBSD version, and today it's running OpenBSD 7.6, which is the current version at the moment. Over that time (and before it, since the smartphones weren't its first WireGuard clients), WireGuard on OpenBSD has been trouble free and has just worked.