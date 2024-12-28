today's howtos
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Create Desktop Shortcuts on Kubuntu
This tutorial will show you how to create desktop shortcuts on Kubuntu. Kubuntu is a computer operating system based on Ubuntu with KDE Plasma Desktop technology. Here we use Kubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" which has been released this year. This covers making normal application shortcuts, as well as file, document and even custom command line ones on desktop area for quick access. Finally, we include examples and easy to follow procedures so you can practice it immediately on your computer. Happy computing with Kubuntu and we wish you success!
-
Markup from Hell ☛ Misleading Icons: Icon-Only-Buttons and Their Impact on Screen Readers
Imagine you’re tasked with building a cool new feature for a product. You dive into the work with full energy, and just before the deadline, you manage to finish it. Everyone loves your work, and the feature is set to go live the next day. A few days later, you receive an email from a user who can’t access the new feature. The user points out that they don’t understand what the button does. What do they mean? You review your code, locate the button, and start digging into the problem.
-
University of Toronto ☛ WireGuard on OpenBSD just works (at least as a VPN server)
A year or so ago I mentioned that I'd set up WireGuard on an Android and an iOS device in a straightforward VPN configuration. What I didn't mention in that entry is that the other end of the VPN was not on a Linux machine, but on one of our OpenBSD VPN servers. At the time it was running whatever was the then-current OpenBSD version, and today it's running OpenBSD 7.6, which is the current version at the moment. Over that time (and before it, since the smartphones weren't its first WireGuard clients), WireGuard on OpenBSD has been trouble free and has just worked.
-
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install BleachBit on Debian 12
In today’s digital landscape, maintaining system performance and ensuring privacy are paramount. One effective tool for achieving this is BleachBit, a powerful application designed to clean unnecessary files and protect your privacy.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install BleachBit on Linux Mint 22
Maintaining a clean and efficient system is essential for optimal performance and privacy. One of the most effective tools for this purpose is BleachBit, a powerful open-source application that helps users free up disk space and protect their privacy by cleaning unnecessary files.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Alacritty on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Alacritty is a modern, GPU-accelerated terminal emulator that promises high performance and simplicity. Written in Rust, it leverages OpenGL for rendering, making it one of the fastest terminal emulators available.
-
-
How to install Cinnamon Desktop on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky 9 server
We often use Almalinux as server OS, which is based on GNU/Linux with a command line interface; however, if you plan to install it on your Desktop, you would like to have a GUI.
-
How to Create Users using Shell Script in Linux
Creating users in Linux/Unix is a straightforward task.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Check NVIDIA Driver Version in Linux
It is important to know which NVIDIA driver version is installed on your GNU/Linux system for compatibility with your hardware and software. The driver version ensures your graphics card works properly and supports the applications you use. Knowing the version also helps when updating or troubleshooting.