Near as we can figure, they decided to code this up because it would let them claim to have automated some class of tickets that were being filed. It's like, sure, it would in fact remove the handful of tickets that get filed about this. It would also generate a godawful amount of hurt (and bad PR and so on) a few hours or days later, and would have to be turned off. But, the person managed to ship the feature, and so they can get their bonus, or promotion, or whatever.

Of course, karma is a bitch. A few months later, COVID hit and the company started laying people off in droves. I bet all of those people are gone now. Unfortunately, this also means anyone who learned a lesson from this event is probably gone, too. Hmph.