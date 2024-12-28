Free and Open Source Software
-
Treemacs - tree layout file explorer for Emacs - LinuxLinks
Treemacs is a file and project explorer similar to NeoTree or vim’s NerdTree, but largely inspired by the Project Explorer in Eclipse. It shows the file system outlines of your projects in a simple tree layout allowing quick navigation and exploration, while also possessing basic file management utilities.
Treemacs is included in Spacemacs (for now only on the dev branch).
This is free and open source software.
ansi-colors - add ANSI colors to terminal text - LinuxLinks
ansi-colors is a fast Node.js library for terminal styling. It’s billed as a more performant drop-in replacement for chalk, with no dependencies.
It’s used by hundreds of projects, including enquirer, vscode, codeql, azure data studio, aws-cdk, redwoodjs, leaflet, mocha, and many others.
This is free and open source software.