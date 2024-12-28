Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Atomic Echo Base Enables Voice Recognition for M5 Atom Series

MYIR Introduces Low-Cost SoM Powered by Allwinner T536 Processor

MYIR has introduced the MYC-LT536 SoM, powered by the Allwinner T536 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, and designed for industrial and IoT applications. It is also supported by a compatible development board featuring dual GbE ports, NVMe PCIe support, and wireless connectivity.

DietPi December 2024 News (Version 9.7)

The December 23, 2024 release of DietPi v9.9 introduces several enhancements, new images for additional devices, and a range of bug fixes. This update improves support for single-board computers from Orange Pi and FriendlyELEC, enhances software tools, and addresses critical issues reported by the community.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Create Desktop Shortcuts on Kubuntu

This tutorial will show you how to create desktop shortcuts on Kubuntu. Kubuntu is a computer operating system based on Ubuntu with KDE Plasma Desktop technology. Here we use Kubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" which has been released this year. This covers making normal application shortcuts, as well as file, document and even custom command line ones on desktop area for quick access. Finally, we include examples and easy to follow procedures so you can practice it immediately on your computer. Happy computing with Kubuntu and we wish you success!

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 28, 2024

folder and files

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Slackware-based Zenwalk Linux returns with "Santa Claus" edition

  
Overall, it sports the same changes as the latest Slackware refresh


  
 


 
Release of Ghostty 1.0

  
Ghostty 1.0 is out

 
My Favorite Linux Distro for 2024 is Not Ubuntu, Not Mint, It's This

  
Revealing my favorite Linux distribution before 2024 ends

 
See Pinned Ubuntu Dock Apps in the Application Grid

  
You may have noticed (or not) that if an app is pinned to the Ubuntu Dock you don’t see a shortcut for it in the applications grid

 
Keep putting pressure on Microsoft

  
Grassroots organization against a corporation as large as Microsoft is never easy

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Holiday Hacking 2024

  
Like every year I take a couple of days off at the end of the year to wind down and spent time with the family

 
This Week in GNOME: #180 Image Editing

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 20 to December 27

 
Plasma power management woes and solutions

  
Until recently, my Slimbook Executive laptop has worked beautifully

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.7, Linux 6.6.68, and Linux 6.1.122

  
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade

 
How managing networks differs on Windows 10 and Linux

  
If you're considering leaving the soon-to-sunsetted Windows 10 for Linux

 
Windows TCO: Windows Botnets and More

  
cost of Microsoft on the Net

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
You should have these apps on your new Android smartphone

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
today's leftover links

 
Free, Libre Software, Openwashing, and More

  
Espectially FOSS focus

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development and hacking

 
AI, Hardware and Open Models: Headed in the Linux Direction

  
From the 1960s onwards, IBM's mainframe systems started the era of proprietary hardware and software, which trickled into the PC

 
Ruby 3.4.0 Released

  
"We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.4.0"

 
AI Image Upscaler 'Upscayl' 2.15 Added Multiple Languages & TTA Mode

  
Upscayl, the popular free open-source Hey Hi (AI) image upscaler, announced new 2.15 released at Christmas!

 
9 Major Annoyances With Linux That Look Like a Thing of the Past in 2025

  
It is a breeze to use GNU/Linux in 2025 with all the major annoyances gone

 
12 Best Free and Open Source TypeScript-Based Web Content Management Systems

  
All the software featured here is published under an open source license

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Games: Updated Proton Experimental and 2024 In Board Games

  
Games  related, a pair of posts

 
Windows TCO: Windows Botnet Ransomware

  
some cautionary tales

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
The 2025 Android phone I’m most looking forward to isn’t from Samsung or Google

 
Serpent OS Enters Alpha with GNOME and COSMIC Spins, Powered by Linux 6.12 LTS

  
Ikey Doherty released today the long-anticipated alpha version of his new independent Linux distro, Serpent OS, which features some of the latest and greatest technologies and applications.

 
Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu: How Different Are They, Really?

  
As an open-source operating system, Linux has a lot of different distros—think of them as flavors

 
Logseq – privacy-first platform for knowledge management and collaboration

  
Logseq is a privacy-first, open-source knowledge management and note-taking software designed to enhance productivity and help users organize thoughts

 
Season’s Greetings from LinuxLinks

  
Everyone involved at LinuxLinks wishes you all a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year

 
MYIR Introduces Low-Cost SoM Powered by Allwinner T536 Processor

  
On the software side, MYIR indicates that the MYC-LT536 SoM supports Linux and includes source code for its bootloader

 
DietPi August 2024 News (Version 9.7)

  
The December 23, 2024 release of DietPi v9.9 introduces several enhancements

 
Linux, BSD, Openwashing, and More

  
today's leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
WordPress vs Web Builders and Microsoft VC-backed Parasite (WP Engine) granted preliminary injunction in WordPress case

  
abuse and CMS news

 
today's howtos

  
Boxing Day howtos

 
Open Hardware and Retro: Raspberry Pi, Commodore, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
NLnet Grants, Graphics, and More

  
today's leftovers

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles