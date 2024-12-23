Applications: Popcorn Time, Flatpak, ScummVM, Calibre

In deep mid-winter nothing beats curling up with a good book, in-front of a roaring fire – the crackle of all the unwanted Christmas tat your nearest and dearest bought you chars, melts, and burns providing a warm aural soundtrack. Thankfully, not everyone’s feeling as seasonably irascible as I am – like the folks behind open-source ebook reader, manager, and converter Calibre.

If you fancy installing Calibre on Ubuntu, you can get an older version from the Ubuntu repos. Either search it out by name in App Center (remember to enable DEB filtering) or run sudo apt install calibre to skip the hurdles.