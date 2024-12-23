Applications: Popcorn Time, Flatpak, ScummVM, Calibre
Medevel ☛ Popcorn Time vs. Stremio: Which One Deserves Your Streaming Time? (Both are Free)
Popcorn Time and Stremio are two of the most popular open-source streaming platforms that have captured the hearts of cinephiles around the globe. Both offer a plethora of features, but each comes with its own set of strengths and quirks.
The New Stack ☛ Linux: An Intro to the Flatpak Universal Package Manager
Flatpak is an open source framework for developing and distributing applications across multiple Linux distributions.
Once upon a time, installing applications on the GNU/Linux operating system was challenging.
ScummVM ☛ ScummVM 2.9.0 "Close Encounters of the 2.9th Kind" has landed
Almost one year after the last major release, and just in time for Christmas, ScummVM 2.9.0 - "Close Encounters of the 2.9th Kind" has landed. Amongst its gifts, you will find 15 newly supported games and a new supported platform.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Bah Hum-bugfix – it’s the Christmas Update to Calibre!
In deep mid-winter nothing beats curling up with a good book, in-front of a roaring fire – the crackle of all the unwanted Christmas tat your nearest and dearest bought you chars, melts, and burns providing a warm aural soundtrack. Thankfully, not everyone’s feeling as seasonably irascible as I am – like the folks behind open-source ebook reader, manager, and converter Calibre.
[...]
If you fancy installing Calibre on Ubuntu, you can get an older version from the Ubuntu repos. Either search it out by name in App Center (remember to enable DEB filtering) or run sudo apt install calibre to skip the hurdles.