BSD Leftovers
Nico Cartron ☛ Troubleshooting issues with pf (or not) on FreeBSD
I was finalising the pf configuration on one of my FreeBSD servers, like a gentleman, but for some reason, this very specific server would allow inbound connections, but outbound connections (e.g. DNS requests or ping) would not work.
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/12/22
Terminal thoughts this week. Century-Scale Storage. “The RAMAC data is thermodynamically stable for longer than the expected lifetime of the universe,” (via) “Rules” that terminal programs follow.
Dan Langille ☛ Eaton 5PX UPS – clear the ‘Replace Battery’ warning
Three weeks ago, I wrote about Replacing batteries Eaton 5PX – 5PX2200RT & 5PXEBM48RT. Back then, I did not properly replace the front panel before connecting the battery… Fixing this requires disconnecting the battery from the UPS. I’m not sure if I can do that live, but I’m not going to try.