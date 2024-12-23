Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 22nd, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback. I also want to wish you all a Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

Distributions and Operating Systems: NixOS Hates Precompiled Programs, EasyOS File Information App

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 23, 2024

Want a Really Lightweight Desktop Linux Experience? Try a Window Manager
Window managers manage only windows in the X Window System, providing you an alternative to Linux desktop environments
Darktable 5.0 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Darktable 5.0 open-source raw image editor has been released today as a major update introducing new features, improvements, and enhanced camera support.
Linux 6.13-rc4
So this definitely is looking a bit smaller than most rc4s
OpenShot 3.3 Open-Source Video Editor Is Now Available, Here’s What’s New
OpenShot creator Jonathan Thomas announced today the release and general availability of OpenShot 3.3 as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software.
AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades
Get hands-on with AlmaLinux 10 Beta, featuring new x86_64_v2 support, top-tier toolsets
All-Time High for Linux in Qatar [original]
Qatar has money to spend, but not much of it will be spent on Microsoft, or so one can hope
 
postmarketOS 24.12 Released with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell 46
postmarketOS 24.12 was released today as the latest version of this Linux-based operating system for mobile devices that brings new features, support for new devices, and updated components.
Only 166 Voters in Fedora Elections Under IBM
very low
Applications: Popcorn Time, Flatpak, ScummVM, Calibre
BSD Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Open Source Security Podcast
Kernel: Unleashing the kernel with eBPF Steinar H. Gunderson's Kernel adventures
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Serpent OS Enters Alpha with GNOME and COSMIC Spins, Powered by Linux 6.12 LTS
Ikey Doherty released today the long-anticipated alpha version of his new independent Linux distro, Serpent OS, which features some of the latest and greatest technologies and applications.
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Google proposes Android, browser contract changes to address Search antitrust ruling
OpenShot 3.3 Pre-Release Introduces Fresh UI and Performance Boosts
The pre-release OpenShot 3.3 open-source video editor debuts the "Cosmic Dusk" theme
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 22nd, 2024
The 219th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 22nd, 2024.
Review: The best of 2024
Another calendar year is drawing to a close
Archman XFCE Edition 2024-12 Stable Release
Archman XFCE Edition 2024-12, the final stable release of the year
8 Defining Moments in the Open Source and Linux World: 2024 Edition
Ready to recap the biggest moments in 2024? Let's go
Elive 3.8.46 released
The Elive Team is pleased to announce the release of 3.8.46
Your Own Linux Desktop in the Cloud and in Your Pocket, for Free
Cloud desktop subscriptions can be expensive, so here's how I set one up for free using Raspberry Pi Connect
This Week in KDE Apps: Search in Merkuro Mail, Tokodon For Android, LabPlot new documentation and more
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"
Security Leftovers
Programming and Hardware Development
Web Browsers: Hyper Dropped From Curl, Blocking Ads Made Simpler
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Out Loud, and Confusion Over the Term "Free Software"
Richard Stallman on Love
“Childhood Sweetheart” is particularly revealing of Stallman's rather uncommon approach to romantic relationships
Android Leftovers
Android 14 Breaks Phone as a Key for Some Cars
today's howtos
Mesa 24.3.2 and wayland-protocols 1.39
Games: GamingOnLinux Hibernates, Warside, and Sid Meier's Civilization VII
Wine 10.0-rc3
The Wine development release 10.0-rc3 is now available
CachyOS Now Uses AutoFDO Kernel as Default Across All Supported Architectures
Today, the development team behind the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released a new ISO snapshot for December 2024 with various improvements, updated components, a new default kernel, and other changes.
Rhino Linux Is One of the Most Innovative Linux Distros
Rhino Linux is a gorgeous desktop that will appease both new users and those with plenty of Linux skills
I converted this Windows 11 Mini PC into a Linux workstation - and didn't regret it
The Herk Orion is a capable Ryzen-powered Mini PC in its own right
2024 Was a Good Year for GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Malaysia [original]
Microsoft's cash cow, Windows, seems to be dying
Security Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
CMS/SSG Updates: Ghost, WordPress, and More
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Amiga, and More
Christian Hergert's December Projects and This Week in GNOME
GNU/Linux Benchmarks on x86
Debian-Based Grml 2024.12 Linux Distro Is Out with Support for 64-Bit ARM CPUs
Grml, a live bootable Linux distro based on Debian GNU/Linux and designed for system administrators and users of text tools, has been updated today to version 2024.12, a release that extends hardware support and brings updated components.
DXVK 2.5.2 Improves Support for Alpha Protocol, Borderlands 2, and Other Games
DXVK 2.5.2 is out today as the second maintenance update to the DXVK 2.5 series for this Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine.
Rockchip RK3588 mainline Linux support – Current status and future work for 2025
The Rockchip RK3588 is one of the most popular Arm SoCs for single board computers, and while good progress has been made with regards to mainline u-boot and Linux support
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
New in Red Hat's Site and Some Red Hat Fluff
today's howtos
Security and Windows TCO
Android Leftovers
Android 16 may promote this Google app to a core app that cannot be uninstalled
openSUSE Unveils YQPkg, a Standalone GUI Package Management Tool
YQPkg is a new Qt-based GUI package management tool for openSUSE
Adélie Linux 1.0 – small, fast, but not quite grown up
Remarkably compact, remarkably cross-platform, remarkably long beta period
When World Collides : the new and improved Pepper&Carrot website
It's been a month and a half of intense work, but I'm thrilled to finally share the results with you
NGINX vs Apache; Web Server Comparison
NGINX and Apache are leading web server solutions utilized for hosting websites and web applications
LibreOffice Themes will replace the color customization
Since the first implementation of a dark color theme we continuously improved the customization of LibreOffice
DeLinuxCo Workstation – Manjaro spin
DeLinuxCo Workstation is a Linux distribution that’s based on Manjaro
New: the Fast Sketch Plugin for Krita
Together with Intel, we have been working a new plugin for Krita
New LabPlot User Documentation
In recent weeks we have been working on transferring LabPlot’s documentation to a new format
Games: Team Fortress, OFF, and More
8 new articles
This Week in Plasma: end-of-year bug fixing
Lots of KDE folks are winding down for well-deserved end-of-year breaks
A systemd-sysupdate Plugin for GNOME Software
Towards Making GNOME OS' Boot Trusted
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.3 LTS release
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles