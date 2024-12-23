Distributions and Operating Systems: NixOS Hates Precompiled Programs, EasyOS File Information App
-
Uğur Erdem Seyfi ☛ NixOS Hates Precompiled Programs
The approach that the Nix tools take to resolve these issues is to store every package under a folder called /nix/store, in a way that each package has its isolated file structures instead of relying on shared directories. We can say that this directory is a Merkle tree: package paths are derived from hashes of their contents, dependencies, and inputs. And, if any of these things change, the path for the package also changes.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ File information app
Forum member JakeSFR, or just SFR in the old forum, has created a great app that will display information about any file or directory:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=12663
It can be a CLI app; however, he has also set it to run as a GUI and via the ROX-Filer right-click menu.
Really nice, love it. I have modified the 'i-1.2.pet', as the 'pinstall.sh' and 'punistall.sh' scripts are not needed. EasyOS automatically generates the Rox right-click menu entries when a package is installed and uninstalled, via script 'build-rox-sendto'.