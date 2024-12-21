I’m Mikio Hirai, a 28-year-old Senior Solutions Engineer at Qt Group, born and raised just outside Tokyo, Japan. For me, working at Qt is more than just a job—it’s a way to give back. Japan has always excelled in hardware, but our software, UI, and UX industries have room to grow. At Qt, I get to contribute to advancing these fields, empowering developers, and helping Japan thrive in the global tech landscape.