Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ rOpenSci News Digest, December 2024
Dear rOpenSci friends, it’s time for our monthly news roundup!
-
Collabora ☛ Faster inference: torch.compile vs TensorRT
In the world of deep learning optimization, two powerful tools stand out: torch.compile, PyTorch’s just-in-time (JIT) compiler, and NVIDIA’s TensorRT, a platform for high-performance deep learning inference.
-
Qt ☛ Best Practices for Integrating Legacy Code in Modern Embedded Systems
Maintaining legacy system integrity while integrating new technologies is a major challenge in platform engineering, according to nearly half (49%) of respondents in Qt Group's commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting.
-
Qt ☛ Custom Built or Standardized Software: What Works Best?
Research has revealed that choosing between custom software and standardized solutions remained a significant challenge in 2024. A Qt Group's commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting found that even with platforms in place, a significant portion of development in the embedded software space is still custom-made, highlighting the complexities and trade-offs inherent in platform engineering.
-
Qt ☛ Helping Japan Thrive Through Technology: Mikio Hirai’s Story at Qt
I’m Mikio Hirai, a 28-year-old Senior Solutions Engineer at Qt Group, born and raised just outside Tokyo, Japan. For me, working at Qt is more than just a job—it’s a way to give back. Japan has always excelled in hardware, but our software, UI, and UX industries have room to grow. At Qt, I get to contribute to advancing these fields, empowering developers, and helping Japan thrive in the global tech landscape.