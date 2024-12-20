Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Luckfox Reveals First Boards Featuring Rockchip RK3506G2 Triple-Core Processors with Linux Support

The Luckfox Lyra series introduces the Rockchip RK3506G2 processor, a triple-core 32-bit design with three Cortex-A7 cores and one Cortex-M0 core. These boards target IoT devices, smart audio, smart displays, and industrial control, supporting Buildroot and Ubuntu 22.04 for flexible software deployment.

Raspberry Pi-Like SBC Featuring Rockchip RK3576D, Dual Gigabit Ethernet, and PCIe Support

The Toybrick TB-RK3576D SBC is a compact development board designed for high-performance computing tasks. Its key features include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a PCIe slot, and multiple display interfaces, all in a compact form factor.

Pimoroni Presto: RP2350-Powered 4” IPS Display with Wireless Connectivity

Pimoroni has introduced the Presto Beta Edition, an RP2350-powered programmable desktop display designed for versatility and compact functionality. The device features a 4-inch square IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels, housed in a black aluminum stand.

Tor Project blog

Meeting the demands of tomorrow's Internet

In that vein, the biggest news for the Tor Project in 2024 was merging with Tails. Both organizations have been partners for many years, but joining forces at an organizational level means that we can pool our resources and combine our strengths to work on the mission that we all share.

9to5Linux

IPFire Linux Firewall Preps for Wi-Fi 7, Adopts Post-Quantum Cryptography

Powered by Linux kernel 6.6.63 LTS, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 190 update is here to introduce support for post-quantum cryptography for SSH key exchanges, including Streamlined NTRU Prime sntrup761 and X25519 with SHA-512 (sntrup761x25519-sha512) and Module-Lattice-based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (MK-KEM, mlkem768x25519-sha256).

LibreOffice 24.8.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 55 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 24.8.3, the LibreOffice 24.8.4 release addresses more of the pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users. The ultimate goal is to improve the overall stability and reliability of this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Best Free and Open Source Software

Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support

  
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.

 
Kdenlive 24.12 Added Multiple Subtitle Tracks & Removed Qt5 Support

  
Kdenlive, the popular Qt-based free open-source video editor

 
System76 Refreshes Their AMD-Powered Pangolin Linux Laptop with 2K Display

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of the company’s Pangolin Linux-powered laptop with upgraded components.

 
Kali Linux 2024.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.11, GNOME 47, and New Hacking Tools

  
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.4 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this Debian-based rolling release distro for ethical hacking and penetration testing.


  
 


 
Games: Godot, FromSoftware, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients

  
Mobile testing in libadwaita

  
Lately I’ve been working on touch controls overlays in Highscore

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Keep making users ‘reload’ notes, rounds corners on Android

 
These 6 Linux myths you still believe simply aren't true

  
Linux is everywhere. It's on the majority of servers, powers the Steam Deck handheld gaming device

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
New: the Fast Sketch Plugin for Krita

  
Together with Intel, we have been working a new plugin for Krita

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.6, Linux 6.6.67, Linux 6.1.121, Linux 5.15.175, Linux 5.10.232, and Linux 5.4.288

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.6 kernel

 
Fedora Server User Survey: Your Cattle or Your Pets

  
Your answers will help us focus our efforts to improve Fedora Server and provide better support for your use cases

 
Today in Techrights

  
Software: Cockpit 331, as-tree, Zen Browser, Duolingo Application on Linux, qBittorrent 5.0.3 Released

  
today's howtos

  
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
Linux-Centric "Security" (and FUD) Leftovers

  
These Are The Most Useful Linux Apps I Discovered in 2024

  
Here are the best Linux apps we encountered in 2024. Try them out if you haven't yet!

 
today's leftovers

  
Mozilla: Rust Roundup, "Hey Hi" Fluff, Loss of Revenue, and Input About the Main Sponsor (Google)

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
BSD: Release of OpenBGPD 8.7, UK Keyboard layout on X applications on FreeBSD, BSD Now

  
Canonical/Ubuntu patching automation and Charmed Kubeflow

  
Security Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Pimoroni, Arduino, and More

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
FOSS Weekly, Kubernetes, Ruqola 2.4.0, and 'Free' Proprietary Bait From Broadcom

  
BSD News: Updates on  FreeBSD,  FreeBSD Foundation, and Release of NetBSD 10.1

  
Leap 15.5 Nears End of Life

  
The release of Leap 15.6 on June 12 set in motion the End of Life for maintenance and security for Leap 15.5

 
Introducing Project Aardvark

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
6 Linux Distros to Watch Out for in 2025

  
Some great Linux distributions are expected to be released in 2025

 
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 released

  
The last update of the year is ready to be released: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Bluefin – Fedora based Linux distribution

  
Bluefin is an immutable, developer-focused, Cloud-native Linux distribution that’s based on Fedora

 
Announcing Incus 6.8

  
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.8

 
6 Linux myths, busted

  
Linux is more popular than ever, but certain myths still surround the open-source OS

 
The 4 easiest ways to test Linux on your old PC before Windows 10 support runs out

  
If you're considering a migration from the soon sunsetting Windows 10 to Linux and you're looking for a way to test the open-source operating system

 
Windows TCO Stories

  
Games: Steam Replay, Proton Experimental, Tactical Breach Wizards, COPA CITY, Comet Force

  
GNU/Linux Growing in Chile [original]

  
GNU/Linux, Free Software, Coding Etc.

  
Canonical/Ubuntu: Emojis, Microsoft Spyware, and WINE et al

  
Security Leftovers

  
Gadgets and Hardware: Zephyr, Jetson, and More

  
Linux (Kernel) Development and 'Linux' Foundation Openwashing

  
Fedora, CentOS, and Red Hat

  
Applications: Cron Job Managers, End of Life for Istio 1.22, Slink Introduced

  
today's howtos

  
Debian opens a can of username worms

  
It has long been said that naming things is one of the hard things to do in computer science

 
Today in Techrights

  
Fedora Asahi Remix 41 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.2

  
Today, the Fedora and Asahi Linux projects announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 41 as the latest version of this distribution developed for Apple Silicon Macs.

 
Hyprland 0.46: Nvidia Hardware Cursors, Better Colors, and Festive Surprises

  
Hyprland 0.46 tiling Wayland compositor released

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
20 years of Linux on the Desktop (part 2)

  
The first official Ubuntu release was 4.10

 
today's howtos

  
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: LibreOffice, mintCast, LF, openSUSE, and Wordpress

  
BSD Leftovers

  
Education, Devices, and Modded Hardware

  
Openwashing Leftovers

  
EPEL and Red Hat Leftovers

  
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!

  
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)

 
Nextcloud Takes on Microsoft, Microsoft Systemd 257 Released in Microsoft GitHub (Proprietary) by Microsoft Staff

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Release of Kubernetes 1.32

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Framework, and More

  
Mozilla: “Firefox” in Haiku, Ecosia Partnership, Improvements to Mozilla’s Searchfox Code Browser, Lawsuit from Former Executive

  
Games: Steam Deck Stars Bundle, Crescent County, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Fresh off the digital Gutenberg: The fall 2024 Bulletin is now online

  
The latest issue of the Free Software Bulletin is now online

 
PeerTube 7 Brings a Complete Makeover

  
Simplified, beautiful, and accessible! PeerTube 7 open-source decentralized video platform introduces new themes

 
Alpine Linux 3.21: Lean, mean, and LoongArch-ready

  
A cool mountain breeze blowing in after the new LTS kernel

 
6 ways modern Linux distros are less infuriating

  
It's a completely different story today with many of the leading Linux distros offering far superior experiences than years past

 
Leaving Windows 10 for Linux? 5 security differences to consider first

  
With Windows 10 nearing the end of its life, you might be thinking about switching to Linux

 
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Photos

  
Their battle with Linux stretches back many years

 
I'm a Linux power user, and I recommend this distro to newbies and experts alike

  
If you're looking for a sensible operating system that takes a practical approach to the desktop, OpenMandriva is worth a look

 
The 3 most Windows-like Linux distros you can try because change is hard

  
If you want to keep your machine running smoothly and feeling familiar, check out these Linux distros

 
Cheers to 5 Years of openSUSE Bar

  
The openSUSE community will celebrate the 5-year anniversary of the openSUSE Bar on Dec. 19

 
Today in Techrights

  
