Apple Clock helps you manage your time. Check the current time anywhere with World Clock, make sure you wake up on time with Alarms, or keep track of passing time with Stopwatch and Timers.
Apple Clock is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source software.
picocolors - tiny and fast library for terminal output formatting - LinuxLinks
Besides colors, the object includes following formatting functions: dim, bold, hidden, italic, underline, strikethrough, reset, inverse and bright variants blackBright, redBright, greenBright, yellowBright, blueBright, magentaBright, cyanBright, whiteBright.
This is free and open source software.
gtree - generate trees and directories - LinuxLinks
gtree is a command-line interface utility which uses Markdown to generate directory trees and directories itself, and also verifies directories.
The symbols that can be used in Markdown are ‘-‘, ‘+’, ‘*’, and ‘#’.
Within Markdown, indentation represents hierarchy. The indentation can be whatever you specify, but use the same pattern.
This is free and open source software.
Skribisto - writing tool for Linux - LinuxLinks
Skribisto is a project manager and rich text editor for writers in a quest of a complete, yet simple, way of writing and organizing their work.
Skribisto is born from the ashes of Plume Creator, keeping the goals while adopting more recent ways to think an application. Where its ancestor was geared toward writing novels, Skribisto aims to be more generic.
Skribisto means “Writer” in Esperanto.
This is free and open source software.
lscoltui - change the colors of ls - LinuxLinks
lscoltui is a TUI program that lets you configure the colors of ls.
This is free and open source software.
System Monitor - view and manage system resources - LinuxLinks
System Monitor can help you find out what applications are using the processor or the memory of your computer, can manage the running applications, force stop processes not responding, and change the state or priority of existing processes.
The resource graphs feature shows you a quick overview of what is going on with your computer displaying recent network, memory and processor usage.
This is free and open source software.
sty - string styling for your terminal - LinuxLinks
Sty’s goal is to provide Python with a simple, customizable and performant string styling markup, which is decoupled from color palettes and terminal implementations.
Sty requires Python >= 3.7.
This is free and open source software.