Canonical/Ubuntu: Emojis, Microsoft Spyware, and WINE et al

Downloading and installing Steam on Linux is easy. There's a .deb file provided by Valve that can be used through the GUI, or you can hit up the CLI, run a few commands, and download the latest version of the store client. Once up and running, numerous games from your Steam library can be played on Linux. Any Windows-only games without Linux support can be enjoyed through Proton with usually excellent results. There's no need to dual-boot Windows anymore, aside from instances where you absolutely require Windows to be running for something (anti-cheat, etc.).