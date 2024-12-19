Canonical/Ubuntu: Emojis, Microsoft Spyware, and WINE et al
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Adds Support for Unicode’s Newest Emoji
A paint splatter, super-tired face, and a harp are among new emoji users of Ubuntu 22.04 and 24.04 LTS will be able to see and type after installing an update to the Noto Color Emoji font. Ubuntu, which has shipped the font by default since 2017, is preparing to release an updated version containing the 8 new emoji added as part of the Unicode 16.0 standard. Unicode 16.0 went live in September, introducing a total of 5,185 new characters, including 7 new emoji code points and 1 new emoji sequence to create the official flag of the Island of Sark.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Turn Ubuntu Into the Perfect Programming Platform [Ed: Bad advice, tells people to install Microsoft proprietary spyware; that's really awful.
XDA ☛ Ubuntu tip of the day: Play all your favorite Windows games
Downloading and installing Steam on Linux is easy. There's a .deb file provided by Valve that can be used through the GUI, or you can hit up the CLI, run a few commands, and download the latest version of the store client. Once up and running, numerous games from your Steam library can be played on Linux. Any Windows-only games without Linux support can be enjoyed through Proton with usually excellent results. There's no need to dual-boot Windows anymore, aside from instances where you absolutely require Windows to be running for something (anti-cheat, etc.).