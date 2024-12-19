BSD: Release of OpenBGPD 8.7, UK Keyboard layout on X applications on FreeBSD, BSD Now

NVIDIA has introduced the Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, a compact generative AI platform designed to enhance performance while remaining affordable. This new iteration delivers up to 67 TOPS of AI performance, offering a 1.7x improvement over its predecessor. It supports a wide range of generative AI models, including vision transformers, large language models, and transformer-based computer vision tasks.

Pimoroni has introduced the Presto Beta Edition, an RP2350-powered programmable desktop display designed for versatility and compact functionality. The device features a 4-inch square IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels, housed in a black aluminum stand.

The Toybrick TB-RK3576D SBC is a compact development board designed for high-performance computing tasks. Its key features include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a PCIe slot, and multiple display interfaces, all in a compact form factor.

It’s been ten months since the AMD-only Pangolin laptop received an update, in February 2023, which added an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics, a 144Hz Full HD display, DDR5 RAM options, and PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

Based on the Fedora Linux 41 operating system series and using the KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 41 is here to introduce x86/x86-64 emulation integration including support for AAA games to Apple Silicon based on the new conformant Vulkan 1.4 driver.