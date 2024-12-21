posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2024



Quoting: openSUSE Unveils YQPkg, a Standalone GUI Package Management Tool —

In an unexpected twist, openSUSE has unveiled a new tool that shows great promise and could potentially make a significant impact – YQPkg. Debuting as a lightweight, standalone GUI for openSUSE, it aims to streamline and simplify the entire package management process.

In short, the tool is designed to be a compelling alternative to traditional and well-known to many YaST.

From the outset, YQPkg showcases a future-oriented approach to package management, offering a workable alpha release that promises most of the features essential for effective and efficient system maintenance.