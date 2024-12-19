Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

This article examines the best Java micro-frameworks. Micro means the framework is small, with little or no tools and libraries. Micro-frameworks are designed with extensibility in mind. They provide an essential set of features and rely on extensions to do the rest. Micro-frameworks have the advantage of making no or fewer decisions for you, making it easy to start development.

When it comes to web development, there are a wide range of Java microframeworks to choose from. The choice actually helps you find the right tool for the job. Here’s our pick of the finest open source micro-frameworks.