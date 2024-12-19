Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
13 Best Free and Open Source Java Micro-Frameworks - LinuxLinks
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
This article examines the best Java micro-frameworks. Micro means the framework is small, with little or no tools and libraries. Micro-frameworks are designed with extensibility in mind. They provide an essential set of features and rely on extensions to do the rest. Micro-frameworks have the advantage of making no or fewer decisions for you, making it easy to start development.
When it comes to web development, there are a wide range of Java microframeworks to choose from. The choice actually helps you find the right tool for the job. Here’s our pick of the finest open source micro-frameworks.
zpaqfranz - deduplicating archiver with encryption and paranoid-level tests - LinuxLinks
zpaqfranz is a deduplicating archiver with encryption and paranoid-level tests. It’s billed as a Swiss army knife for the serious backup and disaster recovery manager.
At each run only data changed since the last execution is added, creating a new version (the “snapshot”). It is then possible to restore the data @ the single version, just like snapshots by zfs or virtual machines, but a single-file level.
Vanilla - extensible CSS framework - LinuxLinks
Vanilla Framework is an extensible CSS framework, built using Sass and is designed to be used either directly or by using themes to extend or supplement its patterns.
Digital Clock 5 - modern digital clock application - LinuxLinks
One of the strengths of Linux is the vast number of small, niche utilities that are made available under an open source license.
One of the most basic utilities supplied with any operating system is a clock utility. The clock typically resides in the taskbar / menubar, showing the current system time. Nothing very exciting there.
Digital Clock 5 is billed as a very customizable and beautiful clock. It’s written in C++, uses Qt (a popular cross-platform application development framework) and is published under an open source license.