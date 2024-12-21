GNU/Linux Benchmarks on x86
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Core Ultra 9 285K is faster in GNU/Linux than in backdoored Windows – flagship Arrow Lake chip is 6 to 8% faster on average in Linux
Linux might be the better operating system for Arrow Lake CPUs, as the Core Ultra 9 285K runs faster in the latest version of Ubuntu than it does backdoored Windows 11 24H2.
[...]
The 285K isn’t the only Intel part to do a better job in Linux than Windows. The company’s new Battlemage B580 GPU also enjoys better performance in Linux, though not in scenarios like gaming, which Windows still excels at.
-
Intel Arc B580 tested in five games on Linux; you’re better off sticking with an AMD GPU for now
It has now been a week since the release of the Intel Arc B580, a budget gaming CPU that Team Blue proclaimed “wins in value” against its close competitors the RTX 4060 and RX 7600. That statement seems to ring true for the most part, as the card was highly praised by earlier reviewers, one calling it “a budget card that doesn’t suck for once“.
[...]
New benchmarks posted by German site ComputerBase provide us with a close look into Linux gaming benchmarks. Their system ran on Ubuntu 24.10 and featured the Ryzen 7 8600G, an MSI B650 motherboard, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and tested at 1080p. The specific cards used were the ASrock Arc B580 Steel Legend (12GB) and Acer Nitro Radeon RX 7600 XT OC (16GB).