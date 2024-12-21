GNU/Linux Benchmarks on x86

Linux might be the better operating system for Arrow Lake CPUs, as the Core Ultra 9 285K runs faster in the latest version of Ubuntu than it does backdoored Windows 11 24H2.

[...]

The 285K isn’t the only Intel part to do a better job in Linux than Windows. The company’s new Battlemage B580 GPU also enjoys better performance in Linux, though not in scenarios like gaming, which Windows still excels at.