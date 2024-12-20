posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 20, 2024



Quoting: Calibre 7.23 Brings Cover Preview and Tag Browser Updates —

Calibre, the versatile and widely celebrated e-book management software, has just rolled out its latest update—version 7.23. This release arrives just in time for the holiday season, extending warm wishes and festive cheer to everyone who relies on the platform’s robust features.

Moreover, it comes loaded with several noteworthy improvements designed to make the user experience even more intuitive and efficient.

To begin, one of the most practical new features is the enhanced Content server functionality. By clicking the three dots in the top-right corner of a book’s page, users now have a straightforward way to manage the associated data files of that title.