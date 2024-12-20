Calibre 7.23 Brings Cover Preview and Tag Browser Updates

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

Meeting the demands of tomorrow's Internet

In that vein, the biggest news for the Tor Project in 2024 was merging with Tails. Both organizations have been partners for many years, but joining forces at an organizational level means that we can pool our resources and combine our strengths to work on the mission that we all share.

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Reveals First Boards Featuring Rockchip RK3506G2 Triple-Core Processors with Linux Support

The Luckfox Lyra series introduces the Rockchip RK3506G2 processor, a triple-core 32-bit design with three Cortex-A7 cores and one Cortex-M0 core. These boards target IoT devices, smart audio, smart displays, and industrial control, supporting Buildroot and Ubuntu 22.04 for flexible software deployment.

Raspberry Pi-Like SBC Featuring Rockchip RK3576D, Dual Gigabit Ethernet, and PCIe Support

The Toybrick TB-RK3576D SBC is a compact development board designed for high-performance computing tasks. Its key features include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a PCIe slot, and multiple display interfaces, all in a compact form factor.

Pimoroni Presto: RP2350-Powered 4” IPS Display with Wireless Connectivity

Pimoroni has introduced the Presto Beta Edition, an RP2350-powered programmable desktop display designed for versatility and compact functionality. The device features a 4-inch square IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels, housed in a black aluminum stand.

9to5Linux

IPFire Linux Firewall Preps for Wi-Fi 7, Adopts Post-Quantum Cryptography

Powered by Linux kernel 6.6.63 LTS, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 190 update is here to introduce support for post-quantum cryptography for SSH key exchanges, including Streamlined NTRU Prime sntrup761 and X25519 with SHA-512 (sntrup761x25519-sha512) and Module-Lattice-based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (MK-KEM, mlkem768x25519-sha256).

LibreOffice 24.8.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 55 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 24.8.3, the LibreOffice 24.8.4 release addresses more of the pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users. The ultimate goal is to improve the overall stability and reliability of this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

news

Calibre 7.23 Brings Cover Preview and Tag Browser Updates

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 20, 2024

Calibre e-book

Quoting: Calibre 7.23 Brings Cover Preview and Tag Browser Updates —

Calibre, the versatile and widely celebrated e-book management software, has just rolled out its latest update—version 7.23. This release arrives just in time for the holiday season, extending warm wishes and festive cheer to everyone who relies on the platform’s robust features.

Moreover, it comes loaded with several noteworthy improvements designed to make the user experience even more intuitive and efficient.

To begin, one of the most practical new features is the enhanced Content server functionality. By clicking the three dots in the top-right corner of a book’s page, users now have a straightforward way to manage the associated data files of that title.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Fedora Asahi Remix 41 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.2
Today, the Fedora and Asahi Linux projects announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 41 as the latest version of this distribution developed for Apple Silicon Macs.
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Kdenlive 24.12 Added Multiple Subtitle Tracks & Removed Qt5 Support
Kdenlive, the popular Qt-based free open-source video editor
 
Want to save your old computer? Try these 6 Linux distros
Here's how to save money, reduce e-waste, and extend the life of your old hardware at the same time
Calibre 7.23 Brings Cover Preview and Tag Browser Updates
Calibre 7.23 update: Manage book data files, expanded Tag browser, template import/export
today's leftovers
Debian, Canonical, IBM, and more
Hardware: OpenWrt, Raspberry Pi, Armv9, and More
Open Hardware focus
FSF, Fake 'FSF' (FSFE, Sponsored by Microsoft), and Openwashing
Some Free and nonfree picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
DXVK 2.5.2 Improves Support for Alpha Protocol, Borderlands 2, and Other Games
DXVK 2.5.2 is out today as the second maintenance update to the DXVK 2.5 series for this Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine.
Windows TCO, Security, and CISA
incidents and more
Games: Godot, FromSoftware, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients
4 new stories
Mobile testing in libadwaita
Lately I’ve been working on touch controls overlays in Highscore
Android Leftovers
Google Keep making users ‘reload’ notes, rounds corners on Android
These 6 Linux myths you still believe simply aren't true
Linux is everywhere. It's on the majority of servers, powers the Steam Deck handheld gaming device
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source software
New: the Fast Sketch Plugin for Krita
Together with Intel, we have been working a new plugin for Krita
Luckfox Reveals First Boards Featuring Rockchip RK3506G2 Triple-Core Processors with Linux Support
Luckfox indicates on their Wiki pages that the Lyra series supports operating systems such as Buildroot and Ubuntu 22.04
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.6, Linux 6.6.67, Linux 6.1.121, Linux 5.15.175, Linux 5.10.232, and Linux 5.4.288
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.6 kernel
Fedora Server User Survey: Your Cattle or Your Pets
Your answers will help us focus our efforts to improve Fedora Server and provide better support for your use cases
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Software: Cockpit 331, as-tree, Zen Browser, Duolingo Application on Linux, qBittorrent 5.0.3 Released
Software news for today
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts - last for today
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software
mostly from yewtu.be
Linux-Centric "Security" (and FUD) Leftovers
many FUD pieces
These Are The Most Useful Linux Apps I Discovered in 2024
Here are the best Linux apps we encountered in 2024. Try them out if you haven't yet!
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux picks and more
Mozilla: Rust Roundup, "Hey Hi" Fluff, Loss of Revenue, and Input About the Main Sponsor (Google)
Some Firefox and Mozilla updates
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
IPFire Linux Firewall Preps for Wi-Fi 7, Adopts Post-Quantum Cryptography
Today, the IPFire Project released IPFire 2.29 Core Update 190 as a new update to its hardened open-source GNU/Linux distribution, which primarily performs as a router or firewall.
BSD: Release of OpenBGPD 8.7, UK Keyboard layout on X applications on FreeBSD, BSD Now
some more BSD picks for today
Canonical/Ubuntu patching automation and Charmed Kubeflow
a pair of new blog posts from Canonical/Ubuntu
Security Leftovers
mostly patches
Programming Leftovers
Development related links
Open Hardware/Modding: Pimoroni, Arduino, and More
Modding and gadgets related
Red Hat Leftovers
and some IBM
FOSS Weekly, Kubernetes, Ruqola 2.4.0, and 'Free' Proprietary Bait From Broadcom
software picks
BSD News: Updates on FreeBSD, FreeBSD Foundation, and Release of NetBSD 10.1
NetBSD 10.1 released days ago
LibreOffice 24.8.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 55 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 24.8.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 24.8 office suite series to address more than 50 bugs.
Leap 15.5 Nears End of Life
The release of Leap 15.6 on June 12 set in motion the End of Life for maintenance and security for Leap 15.5
System76 Refreshes Their AMD-Powered Pangolin Linux Laptop with 2K Display
Linux hardware vendor System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of the company’s Pangolin Linux-powered laptop with upgraded components.
Introducing Project Aardvark
and p2panda
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts, about a dozen
Android Leftovers
Android prepares new options for customizing your lock screen clock
Kali Linux 2024.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.11, GNOME 47, and New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.4 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this Debian-based rolling release distro for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
6 Linux Distros to Watch Out for in 2025
Some great Linux distributions are expected to be released in 2025
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 released
The last update of the year is ready to be released: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Here’s our pick of the finest open source micro-frameworks
Bluefin – Fedora based Linux distribution
Bluefin is an immutable, developer-focused, Cloud-native Linux distribution that’s based on Fedora
Announcing Incus 6.8
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.8
6 Linux myths, busted
Linux is more popular than ever, but certain myths still surround the open-source OS
The 4 easiest ways to test Linux on your old PC before Windows 10 support runs out
If you're considering a migration from the soon sunsetting Windows 10 to Linux and you're looking for a way to test the open-source operating system
Windows TCO Stories
3 new examples
Games: Steam Replay, Proton Experimental, Tactical Breach Wizards, COPA CITY, Comet Force
handful from GamingOnLinux
GNU/Linux Growing in Chile [original]
chart
GNU/Linux, Free Software, Coding Etc.
today's leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu: Emojis, Microsoft Spyware, and WINE et al
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
Gadgets and Hardware: Zephyr, Jetson, and More
on the hardware side
Linux (Kernel) Development and 'Linux' Foundation Openwashing
Some Linux picks
Fedora, CentOS, and Red Hat
Some more picks
Applications: Cron Job Managers, End of Life for Istio 1.22, Slink Introduced
Free software news/reviews
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Debian opens a can of username worms
It has long been said that naming things is one of the hard things to do in computer science
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Hyprland 0.46: Nvidia Hardware Cursors, Better Colors, and Festive Surprises
Hyprland 0.46 tiling Wayland compositor released
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Kubeflow and much more
20 years of Linux on the Desktop (part 2)
The first official Ubuntu release was 4.10
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts, 3 for now
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: LibreOffice, mintCast, LF, openSUSE, and Wordpress
Some new ones out
BSD Leftovers
Some BSD picks
Education, Devices, and Modded Hardware
hacking and learning
Openwashing Leftovers
Openwashing nonsense
EPEL and Red Hat Leftovers
Mostly redhat.com articles
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)
Nextcloud Takes on Microsoft, Microsoft Systemd 257 Released in Microsoft GitHub (Proprietary) by Microsoft Staff
Some software news
Programming Leftovers
Development links
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks for today
Release of Kubernetes 1.32
new one out
Security Leftovers
Security picks, many Windows
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Framework, and More
Hardware picks
Mozilla: “Firefox” in Haiku, Ecosia Partnership, Improvements to Mozilla’s Searchfox Code Browser, Lawsuit from Former Executive
Mozilla and Firefox news
Games: Steam Deck Stars Bundle, Crescent County, and More
Latest 8 from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Custom vehicle icons in Google Maps have started rolling out to a select few on Android
Fresh off the digital Gutenberg: The fall 2024 Bulletin is now online
The latest issue of the Free Software Bulletin is now online
PeerTube 7 Brings a Complete Makeover
Simplified, beautiful, and accessible! PeerTube 7 open-source decentralized video platform introduces new themes
Alpine Linux 3.21: Lean, mean, and LoongArch-ready
A cool mountain breeze blowing in after the new LTS kernel
6 ways modern Linux distros are less infuriating
It's a completely different story today with many of the leading Linux distros offering far superior experiences than years past
Leaving Windows 10 for Linux? 5 security differences to consider first
With Windows 10 nearing the end of its life, you might be thinking about switching to Linux
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Photos
Their battle with Linux stretches back many years
I'm a Linux power user, and I recommend this distro to newbies and experts alike
If you're looking for a sensible operating system that takes a practical approach to the desktop, OpenMandriva is worth a look
The 3 most Windows-like Linux distros you can try because change is hard
If you want to keep your machine running smoothly and feeling familiar, check out these Linux distros
Cheers to 5 Years of openSUSE Bar
The openSUSE community will celebrate the 5-year anniversary of the openSUSE Bar on Dec. 19
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles