posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 20, 2024



Quoting: Mobile testing in libadwaita – Just another blog —

Lately I’ve been working on touch controls overlays in Highscore1, and quickly found out that previewing them across different screen sizes is rather tedious.

Currently we have two ways of testing UIs on a different screen size – resize the window, or run the app on that device. Generally when developing, I do the former since it’s faster, but what dimensions do I resize to?

HIG lists the 360×294px dimensions, but that’s the smallest total size – we can’t really figure out the actual sizes in portrait and landscape with this. Sure, we can look up the phone sizes, check their scale factor, and measure the precise panel sizes from screenshots, but that takes time and that’s a lot of values to figure out. I did make such a list, and that’s what I used for testing here, but, well, that’s a lot of values. I also discovered the 294px height listed in HIG is slightly wrong (presumably it was based on phosh mockups, or a really old version) and with older phosh versions the app gets 288px of height, while with newer versions with a slimmer bottom bar it gets 313px.