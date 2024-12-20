posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 20, 2024



Quoting: New: the Fast Sketch Plugin for Krita | Krita —

Together with Intel, we have been working a new plugin for Krita: the fast sketch plugin, or maybe, better, a fast inking plugin. This is an experimental plugin that makes it (sometimes) possible to automatically ink a sketch, using neural networks.

This plugin uses models to figure out how to ink a sketch: the included models were trained on openly available data: there was no scraping or stealing involved! The plugin comes with a manual that explains how to get the scripts you can use to create a model trained on your own data: what you need are before and after images of your sketch and your uncolored inked drawing, and the training software can run on your own hardware (it will take a lot of time, though).