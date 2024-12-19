today's howtos
Network World ☛ How to work with text colors on Linux
Want to add color to the command line on Linux? You can create colored text in your scripts and use color settings to change the background of your screen.
TecAdmin ☛ A Guide to “apt autoremove” – Clean Up Your System
When you use Linux, especially Ubuntu or other Debian-based systems, you may notice that over the time your systems disk filled with many unnecessary files. These files can take up space and make your system feel cluttered. >
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Navidrome with Docker: A Step-by-Step Guide
Learn how to set up Navidrome with Docker in minutes with this step-by-step guide, perfect for streaming your music collection effortlessly.
Install Turso Limbo on Linux
What is Limbo? According to the Limbo Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub project, “Limbo is a work-in-progress, in-process OLTP database management system” developed by Turso, compatible with SQLite. You can think of this another version of SQLite written in Rust.
TecMint ☛ How to Install DNF5 on Fedora 39 Linux
DNF5 is the next-generation version of the DNF package manager, designed to improve performance, security, and flexibility in managing software How to Install DNF5 on Fedora 39 Linux first appeared on Tecmint: GNU/Linux Howtos, Tutorials & Guides.
How to install VirtualBox on AlmaLinux 9 or 8
VirtualBox is an open-source virtualization platform for all popular operating systems: Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS. Here, we learn to install VirtualBox on free, RedHat-based AlmaLinux 9 or 8. AlmaLinux came into existence after Redhat announced they would stop publishing a long-term supported version of CentOS 8.
How to install VLC on Almalinux 9 or Rocky GNU/Linux 9
If you use a graphical user interface on Almalinux for multimedia purposes, you would require the best media player, and VLC can fulfill that requirement. It is a versatile multimedia player and quite helpful on GNU/Linux systems due to its compatibility with a wide range of file formats and minimal system requirements.
Medevel ☛ How to Install OpenMRS EMR Using Docker - Best for Small Hospitals
In this tutorial, we'll cover how to install OpenMRS using Docker. If you're a healthcare provider, a developer, or just curious about open-source healthcare solutions, this guide will get you up and running quickly.